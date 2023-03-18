Azerbaijan's agricultural parks to see increase in lands with modern irrigation system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. It is planned to increase the area of land plots with a pivot irrigation system of agricultural parks in Azerbaijan to 100,000 hectares within the next 5 years, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Advanced irrigation systems, in comparison with the traditional method, while saving water nearly twice, contribute to increasing the yield by more than 50 percent. In agricultural parks, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency, over the past 3 years, the area of land with a pivot irrigation system has increased by 5,500 hectares to 46,200 hectares. This is 80 percent of the total area of 57,400 hectares irrigated by pivot systems in the country," the publication said.