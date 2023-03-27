Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 27 March 2023 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 13

1.7

March 20

1.7

March 14

1.7

March 21

1.7

March 15

1.7

March 22

1.7

March 16

1.7

March 23

1.7

March 17

1.7

March 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate declined by 0.0058 manat, to 1.8104 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 13

1.8223

March 20

1.8104

March 14

1.8194

March 21

1.8104

March 15

1.8265

March 22

1.8104

March 16

1.8024

March 23

1.8104

March 17

1.8104

March 24

1.8104

Average weekly

1.8162

Average weekly

1.8104

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 13

0.0223

March 20

0.0223

March 14

0.0225

March 21

0.0223

March 15

0.0224

March 22

0.0223

March 16

0.0223

March 23

0.0223

March 17

0.0223

March 24

0.0223

Average weekly

0.0224

Average weekly

0.0223

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0894 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 13

0.0896

March 20

0.0894

March 14

0.0896

March 21

0.0894

March 15

0.0896

March 22

0.0894

March 16

0.0895

March 23

0.0894

March 17

0.0894

March 24

0.0894

Average weekly

0.0895

Average weekly

0.0894
