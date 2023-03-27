Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 20
|
1.7
|
March 14
|
1.7
|
March 21
|
1.7
|
March 15
|
1.7
|
March 22
|
1.7
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 23
|
1.7
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
March 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro remained unchanged. The average AZN/EUR rate declined by 0.0058 manat, to 1.8104 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 13
|
1.8223
|
March 20
|
1.8104
|
March 14
|
1.8194
|
March 21
|
1.8104
|
March 15
|
1.8265
|
March 22
|
1.8104
|
March 16
|
1.8024
|
March 23
|
1.8104
|
March 17
|
1.8104
|
March 24
|
1.8104
|
Average weekly
|
1.8162
|
Average weekly
|
1.8104
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0223 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 13
|
0.0223
|
March 20
|
0.0223
|
March 14
|
0.0225
|
March 21
|
0.0223
|
March 15
|
0.0224
|
March 22
|
0.0223
|
March 16
|
0.0223
|
March 23
|
0.0223
|
March 17
|
0.0223
|
March 24
|
0.0223
|
Average weekly
|
0.0224
|
Average weekly
|
0.0223
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0894 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 13
|
0.0896
|
March 20
|
0.0894
|
March 14
|
0.0896
|
March 21
|
0.0894
|
March 15
|
0.0896
|
March 22
|
0.0894
|
March 16
|
0.0895
|
March 23
|
0.0894
|
March 17
|
0.0894
|
March 24
|
0.0894
|
Average weekly
|
0.0895
|
Average weekly
|
0.0894