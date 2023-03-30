Azerbaijan, WB discuss partnership framework program for 2023-2028 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) discussed the next stage of preparation of the partnership framework program for 2023-2028, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, during a meeting with Sebastian Molineus, WB Regional Director for South Caucasus, investment projects prepared by the bank, were discussed.

"We have also discussed the steps to be taken at the next stages of the preparation of the partnership framework program for 2023-2028, the cooperation plan between the WB and Azerbaijan until 2026," the minister said.

Furthermore, since 1992, the WB has financed more than 50 projects worth $4.4 billion that cover the priorities of national development in Azerbaijan.