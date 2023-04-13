Turkish KEMANKES missile to be demonstrated at TEKNOFEST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Turkish Baykar company will demonstrate its KEMANKES light cruise missile at the TEKNOFEST festival, Baykar Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Selcuk Bayraktar at the commissioning ceremony of the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to Selcuk Bayraktar, the KEMANKES cruise missile, with a flight range of several hundred kilometers, can be launched from the new Bayraktar TB3 UAV.

Meanwhile, the Turkish unmanned combat aircraft Bayraktar Kızılelma was first presented at TEKNOFEST Karadeniz on August 30, 2022, and made its first flight on December 14, 2022.

The Bayraktar TB3 UAV, developed by Baykar with national and local capabilities, will be the world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle with a folding wing design, capable of taking off and landing from ships with a short runway, such as the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship.

The capabilities of the Bayraktar TB3 will be a significant novelty for unmanned aerial vehicles of this class.

Bayraktar TB3 will also have the ability to exchange data beyond line of sight so that it can be controlled from very long distances.

Baykar started 2023 with a $370 million export contract for the supply of Bayraktar TB2 UAVs signed with the Ministry of Defense of Kuwait, ahead of its American, European, and Chinese competitors.

Baykar, which has been implementing all its projects at its own expense since the first day, has received 75 percent of all its export revenues since the start of the research and development (R&D) process for the UAV in 2003.

According to the Turkish Exporters Assembly, in 2021, Baykar became the export leader in the defense and aerospace industries.

Baykar, with its 99.3 percent export share in the contracts signed in 2022, has carried out exports worth $1.18 billion.

The turnover of Baykar, the largest exporter in the defense and aerospace industries, amounted to $1.4 billion in 2022.

An export agreement was signed with 28 countries for the supply of the Bayraktar TB2 operational-tactical medium-altitude UAV, and with 6 countries for the supply of the Bayraktar Аkinci high-altitude long-range UAV.