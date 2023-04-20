COVID-19 pandemic promoted new ways of doing business - WFPMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. During the COVID-19 pandemic, new ways of doing business appeared, Anthony Ariganello, President of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA), said during the Global HR Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of losses and taught a hard lesson, but it has also served as an incentive to further change in the thinking of company executives about the workflow," said Ariganello.

According to him, remote work in particular has become more common due to the pandemic.

Ariganello said the World Federation of People Management Associations conducted a survey among 660,000 HR professionals around the world and identified three main areas that are now receiving special attention in this area. This is digitalization, talent development, and the future of employment.

He also stressed the importance of including the principles of equality, diversity, and inclusiveness in company policies.

The summit is being held by the Azerbaijan HR Institute with the participation of over 700 attendees (the most renowned HR leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, government officials, and others from 50 countries).