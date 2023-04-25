TEKNOFEST 2023 to showcase Turkish Bayraktar KIZILELMA UCAV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Türkiye's first jet-powered unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Bayraktar KIZILELMA will be demonstrated at TEKNOFEST 2023 festival, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The aircraft took off from Corlu airport at 13:30 (GMT+3). It will land very soon at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. The UAV will be presented at the festival from April 27 through May 1.

Bayraktar KIZILELMA is a single-engine, low-observable, carrier-capable, jet-powered unmanned combat aerial vehicle, currently in development by Baykar. The aircraft is developed as part of Project MIUS. The first version of Bayraktar Kızılelma is subsonic.

KIZILELMA was produced locally. The first flight of the aircraft took place on December 14, 2022, and the second on January 23, 2023.