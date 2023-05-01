Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum of co-op on expanding production of cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Economic Zones Development Agency, Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association of Azerbaijan and Uzavtosanoat JSC of Uzbekistan on expanding the production of cars in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

He said implementation of the document will contribute to the development of the machine-building industry in Azerbaijan.

Head of Uzavtosanoat JSC Ulugbek Rozukulov is on a visit to Baku.

Within the framework of the visit, he will take part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of two manufacturing enterprises - a welding plant and a dyeing factory in the Hajigabul industrial park.

Both enterprises will contribute to the development of the industry, becoming the next step towards the localization of car production in Azerbaijan.