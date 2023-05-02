Brent crude oil price falls below $77 per barrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The price of Brent crude futures for delivery in July 2022 on the London Stock Exchange ICE fell below $ 77 per barrel for the first time since March 27, 2023, according to trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of Brent declined by 3.43 percent to $76.68 per barrel.

To date, the Brent price has accelerated its decline and was trading at $76.6 per barrel (-3.53 percent), and WTI crude oil futures for delivery in June 2023 decreased by 3.77 percent to $72.91 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.8 per barrel on April 28, increasing by $1.95 compared to the previous price.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.34 per barrel, up by $1.95 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.21 per barrel on April 28, growing by $2.01 as compared to the previous price.