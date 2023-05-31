Azerbaijan's SOCAR president meets with BP executive vice president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birell on May 31, 2023, Trend reports.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership between SOCAR and BP.

The sides discussed areas of cooperation on current and prospective oil and gas projects, exchanged their views on projects in the field of renewable energy sources, as well as considered the exchange of experience in the field of human capital and other issues of mutual interest.

BP's Executive Vice President is currently in Baku for a three-day visit, coinciding with the prestigious Baku Energy Week.

As part of his visit agenda, Birell has scheduled meetings with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf.

The discussions will revolve around BP's global and regional business priorities, recent developments, and the progress of BP-operated projects in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT).

Additionally, the meetings will explore the ways in which BP can support Azerbaijan's efforts in transitioning towards sustainable energy.