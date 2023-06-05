Azerbaijan may change requirements for opening branches of local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan may change the requirements for opening branches of local banks, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to the current legislation, a local bank cannot open branches and representative offices without the permission of the financial markets supervision authority.

The rules for obtaining and revoking permits to open branches and local representative offices of local banks, as well as the conditions and requirements related to their activities, are established by regulatory acts of the financial market supervisory authority.

Will be updated