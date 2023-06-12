Saudi Arabia sees opportunities to raise trade turnover with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. There are ample opportunities for increasing the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, as well as mutual investments, Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Co-Chairman of the Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council Ahmed Ali Al Dakhil said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

Sharifov invited the business circles of Saudi Arabia to take an active part in the reconstruction and construction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as to invest in the country.

Ahmed Ali Al Dakhil noted that he witnessed a lot of work done by Azerbaijan in a short time, and that the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after Second Karabakh War] have great energy potential and vast fertile lands.