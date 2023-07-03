Azerbaijan's Gunay Insurance OJSC appeals to its creditors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Gunay Insurance OJSC, whose license was revoked by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on June 24, has appealed to its creditors, Trend reports.

Creditors can report their claims within two months to the address: Inshaatchilar Avenue 75C, Yasamal district, Baku city.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan revoked the license of Gunay Insurance OJSC on the basis of a voluntary appeal in accordance with the law "On insurance activities“ on June 24.

Previously, a license of Gunay Bank OJSC was canceled on May 17, 2023.

Currently, there are 19 insurance companies working in Azerbaijan where include AzInsurance JSC, Ateshgah Insurance JSC, Silk Way Insurance JSC, A-Group Insurance JSC, Khalq Insurance JSC, Ata Insurance JSC, Baku Insurance JSC, Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance JSC, AzerInsurance JSC, Mega Insurance JSC, Gala Insurance JSC, Pasha Insurance JSC, Nakhchivan Insurance JSC, etc.