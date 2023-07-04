Azerbaijani SOCAR talks impact of earthquake on its oil, gas pipelines' work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Oil and gas pipelines on the balance sheet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) continue uninterrupted operations, SOCAR told Trend.

The company made the remark commenting on the possible consequences of recent earthquake.

This night, an earthquake of about six points occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, and Siyazan, 5.4 points - in Sumgayit, the Absheron Peninsula and nearby territories, and 5.5 points in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan.