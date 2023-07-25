Azerbaijan switching to cashless payments for street parking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. In order to prevent illegal charging for street parking, to ensure digitization and ease of use, parking payments in Azerbaijan will be made in cashless form, Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

"At the initial stage, the relevant employees and volunteers will explain to drivers how to use the new system. The revenues from parking will be used to maintain the system, as well as to develop transport infrastructure on the part of the country," the agency said.

In addition, the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On the amount of parking fees for vehicles" regulates the payment procedure for parking spaces organized in state car parking spots.

Moreover, new parking tariffs are coming into force in Baku from today. In Azerbaijan, parking from 22:00 (GMT+4) to 07:00 (GMT+4), as well as parking on Sundays, will be free.