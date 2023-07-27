Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund yields significant revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The revenues of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan amounted to 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) in the first half of 2023, Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Himalay Mamishov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the work done in the first half of 2023.

"This is by 16.6 percent or by 465 million manat ($273.5 million) more compared to the same period last year," he said.

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan considered making changes to the revenues and expenses of the State Social Welfare Fund in June 2023.

According to the changes, the revenues and expenditures of the budget of the SSPF for 2023 amounted to 6.2 billion manat ($3.6 billion) with an increase of 4 million manat or $2.3 million (0.1 percent).