Türkiye increased export of electrical equipment to UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Türkiye has increased the export of electrical equipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January-June 2023 by 10.8 percent (up to $104.9 million) compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing Ministry of Commerce of Türkiye.

In June, Türkiye increased its exports of electrical equipment to the UAE by 18.4 percent compared to the same month in 2022, to $19.8 million.

In January-June 2023, the export of Turkish electrical equipment increased by 8 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $7.9 billion.