Azerbaijan abolishes daily limits on transfers abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Daily limits on amounts transferred abroad by individuals have been abolished in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), these changes came into force on August 9, 2023.

By Resolution No. 38/1 of the CBA Board on July 28, 2023, the "Rules for Conducting Transactions of Residents of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Foreign Currency, as well as Transactions of Non-Residents in National and Foreign Currency," were changed to allow for targeted transfers of people, including foreign trade transactions of business entities, to be done under a more benevolent system.