On July 31, 2023, a mutual memorandum was signed between the Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI) and Gebze Organized Industrial Zone (GOSB) Technopark on joint implementation of science-innovation, scientific research and international projects.

GOSB Technopark is one of the most prominent industrial zones in Türkiye that is totally investing based innovation center. GOSB Technopark mostly provides infrastructural (Electricity, water, waste water, natural gas and communication) and authorization services (reconstruction, environment, petition samples) within the framework of projects of both government and cooperative sectors.

The main mission of the GOSB Technopark is to support the production processes of industrialists with value-added projects, by prioritizing the needs of the society and respecting the environment, based on leading approach.

GOSB Technopark makes the following commitments to their participants, who have an important place in the national and international market, in order to provide uninterrupted and high-level service with the processes they have established by ensuring the security of all kinds of information in a manner to give priority to energy efficiency, which are high-quality, environment-friendly and in compliance with the OHS rules by acting in accordance with GOSB Technopark’s Strategic Plan, within the framework of GOSB Technopark’s vision.

It has to be mentioned that over 100 companies (local and international) currently operate in GOSB Technopark.

Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute (IMTI) was established in Baku. This organization provides academic training, academic publishing, consulting services, organization of scientific based conferences and moderating projects in different fields besides commercial activities.

IMTI does not limit its services only in the local frame, but also does business all over the world. One of the main goals of IMTI is to achieve innovative novelties in Caucasus region. The main mission of IMTI is to prepare plans, projects, systems design/development, and programs that will help the companies, institutions, and regions to develop international innovation capabilities.

According to the activity of IMTI, in 2019-2023, five mutual strategic cooperation agreements were signed between IMTI and GenTRIZ LLC (USA), The Altshuller Instıtute for TRIZ Studies (USA), National Aviation Academy (Azerbaijan), Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (Azerbaijan) and Turnitin LTD (UK) and two other agreements with international research centers such as the School of Business and Economics, Loughborough University (UK), the Institute for Engineering Research and Publication (IFERP) of India . The mentioned agreements contain the whole improvement process of the industry, education, innovation and similar fields both in Azerbaijan and Caucasus.

The Chairman of the Board of IMTI, Prof. Dr. Ali B. Kutvan emphasized, within the framework of university-industry-government cooperation, it is essential to work on adaptation of the local industry of Azerbaijan and Caucasus to the international level and to improve them regularly. In this matter, conducting research within the partnership with local and international institutes, research center is the highest priority.

At the end of the signing, the parties wished success to each other in future projects within the framework of the memorandum.