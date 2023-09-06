Azerbaijan Investment Company invests in Israeli startup - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. "Azerbaijan Investment Company" (AIC) OJSC has invested $670,000 in Israel's "C2A Security" startup project as part of collaboration with Israel's OurCrowd Fund, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, "C2A Security" specializes in developing a cybersecurity platform that offers robust safety solutions to protect the internal systems of electric cars from cyberattacks.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and Israel have strengthened relations in the sphere of cybersecurity.

In March this year, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, with support of "PASHA Holding" group of companies and cooperation with Israeli "Technion" institute, has established Azerbaijani Cyber Security Center.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Nagiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, former Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Executive Vice President and General Director of "Technion" institute Boaz Golani, representatives of the Israeli Embassy and other officials.