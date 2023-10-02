Tükiye to transfer Akinci UAVs to Azerbaijan soon - Turkish engineer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Akinci unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be transferred to Azerbaijan in the very near future, Chief Technology Officer of the Turkish company Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar said at the press conference of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

Bayraktar noted that the pilots from Azerbaijan have successfully completed the exercises, so Azerbaijan will receive the Akinci UAV in the near future.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress started in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.