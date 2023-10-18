Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan reveals growth in budget revenues from state property leasing

Economy Materials 18 October 2023 14:48 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals growth in budget revenues from state property leasing

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The state budget of Azerbaijan received 24.4 million manat ($14.3 million) from leasing state-owned real estate properties from January through September 2023, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He said that this represents a 24 percent increase year-on-year.

Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from leasing state property equaled 24.8 million manat ($14.59 million) in 2022.

Overall, last year, 115.4 million manat ($67.8 million) was transferred through the State Service of Azerbaijan for Property Issues to the state budget, up by 1.2 percent on an annual basis.

Azerbaijan reveals growth in budget revenues from state property leasing
Azerbaijan reveals growth in budget revenues from state property leasing
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more