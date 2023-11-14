Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani parliament passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 budget in first reading

Economy Materials 14 November 2023 17:26 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024" was submitted for discussion at today's meeting in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024 have been approved in the amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

