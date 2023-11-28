Azerbaijani State Service on Property Issues to hold auction for ship, cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will auction a "Vikhr" ("Whirlwind") vessel (made in 1986) owned by the State Border Service, a source in the State Service on Property Issues told Trend.

The source said that starting price is set at 1.8 million manat ($1.06 million).

"The upcoming auctions will take place on December 12, 19, and 21. At the auction scheduled for December 12, buyers will be offered 11 cars made in South Korea, Russia, and Germany (1989-2014). The starting price ranges from 2,000 manat ($1,180) to 14,000 manat ($8,240)," the source noted.

"The auction on December 19 will feature 79 cars produced between 1978 and 2016, with starting prices ranging from 8,000 manat ($4,710) to 10,500 manat ($6,180)," the source mentioned.

"On December 21, the auction will offer 40 vehicles, including the "Vikhr" vessel. To participate in the auction, a prepayment of 10 percent of the initial price is required," the source added.

From January through September 2023, the State Service on Property Issues held 43 auctions on the privatization of state property. The auctions saw the privatization of shares of nine joint-stock companies, 13 small state-owned enterprises, three unfinished buildings, and 382 vehicles.

