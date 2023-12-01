Serbia to develop new strategy to combat climate change - President Vučić

DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Serbia will develop a new strategy that will contribute to the fight against climate change worldwide, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"I am here today not only as a representative of Serbia, but also as an individual concerned about global warming. Our country is on the front lines of this problem because the temperature in Serbia has already risen by one degree," Vučić explained.

According to him, this year's July, September, and November were the warmest on record.

"We must react immediately to climate change and continue fighting it," Vučić stated.

He stated that a rapid response to this existential threat is required, and Serbia will build a new strategy that will contribute to the battle against climate change not just nationally, but also globally.

The Serbian President stated that it is vital to ask how the globe would deal with the situation if geopolitical concerns stay unsolved.

"How can we expect good outcomes in the fight against climate change if we can't tackle the war problem? We must follow UN regulations that were established after considering the majority of member nations' viewpoints," Vučić said.