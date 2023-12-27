Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan establishes Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department and East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department

Economy Materials 27 December 2023 17:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishes Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department and East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Tax authorities were established in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports via State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

Thus, Karabakh Main Territorial Tax Department and East-Zangezur Territorial Tax Department have been established.

The main goal is to promote reintegration of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation into Azerbaijan's economy and accelerate the process of "Big Return", bringing tax administration in line with the general model of management, ensuring accessibility of tax services.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more