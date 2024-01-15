Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.6745 manat (98 cents), or 0.05 percent, last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 50.8249 manat, or $29.9 (1.45 percent) compared to the previous week, and amounted to 3,456.2496 manat ($20.33).

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 1* 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) January 8 3,460.809 manat ($2,035.77) January 2 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) January 9 3,455.8195 manat ($2,032.83) January 3 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) January 10 3,450.728 manat ($2,029.84) January 4 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) January 11 3,454.757 manat ($2,032.21) January 5 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) January 12 3,459.1345 manat ($2,034.78) Average weekly 3,507.0745 manat ($2,062.98) Average weekly 3,456.2496 manat ($2,033)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.2275 manat (13 cents), or 0.58 percent last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.1007 manat ($23), which is 3.34 percent, or 1.3512 manat (79 cents) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 1* 40.4519 manat ($23.8) January 8 39.132 manat ($23.02) January 2 40.4519 manat ($23.8) January 9 39.3309 manat ($23.14) January 3 40.4519 manat ($23.8) January 10 39.0108 manat ($22.95) January 4 40.4519 manat ($23.8) January 11 39.1251 manat ($23.01) January 5 40.4519 manat ($23.8) January 12 38.9045 manat ($22.88) Average weekly 40.4519 manat ($23.8) Average weekly 39.1007 manat ($23)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 58.3695 manat ($34.33), or 3.59 percent last week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 90.8803 manat or $53.46 (5.39 percent) to 1,595.3497 manat ($938.44) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 1* 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) January 8 1,626.73 manat ($956.9) January 2 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) January 9 1,616.53 manat ($950.9) January 3 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) January 10 1,592.56 manat ($936.8) January 4 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) January 11 1,572.568 ($925.04) January 5 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) January 12 1,568.3605 manat ($922.56) Average weekly 1,686.23 manat ($991.9) Average weekly 1,595.3497 manat ($938.44)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 45.254 manat ($26.62), or 2.64 percent last week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 8.67 percent, or 162.2208 manat ($95.42) compared to the previous week, amounting to 1,708.1872 manat ($1,004.82).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium January 1* 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) January 8 1,736.125 manat ($1,021.25) January 2 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) January 9 1,712.1295 manat ($1,007.13) January 3 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) January 10 1,681.8355 manat ($989.31) January 4 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) January 11 1,719.975 manat ($1,011.75) January 5 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) January 12 1,690.871 manat ($994.63) Average weekly 1,870.408 manat ($1,100.24) Average weekly 1,708.1872 manat ($1,004.82)

*The period from January 1 through January 5, 2024 was a holiday period in Azerbaijan, due to which the price rate for the precious metal on the last working day before the holidays (December 30, 2023) was taken as a basis.

