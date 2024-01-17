Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan and Finland going after strengthening economic co-op

Economy Materials 17 January 2024 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Finland going after strengthening economic co-op

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan and Finland have discussed opportunities for strengthening regional economic cooperation, said Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"On the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum, we spoke with Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen. We exchanged views on the priority directions of our nations' relations, growing chances for strengthening regional economic cooperation, and prospects for bilateral ties," the publication reads.

