Azerbaijan's ASAN center to commence its work in Shusha this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Works on the establishment of ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) center are currently underway in Shusha, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said to reporters during the visit to Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

"The center in Shusha will start working this year. Regional centers of ASAN will also start functioning in the cities of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Lachin in the coming years," Mehdiyev added.

Meanwhile, ASAN centers were established under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Decree No. 685 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 13, 2012.

ASAN centers are institutions that ensure the implementation of services provided by state bodies in a unified and coordinated form.