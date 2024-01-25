Azerbaijani Post declares net profit in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerpocht LLC received a net profit of 4.6 million manats in 2023, Isi Mustafayev, acting chairman of the board of Azerpocht LLC, said during the event "2023 Report," held on the initiative of Azerpocht LLC, Trend reports.

Mustafayev noted that last year the operating profit (EBITDA) of Azerpocht LLC, subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, amounted to 11.5 million manats ($6.7 million), while the net profit amounted to 4.6 million manats ($2.7 million).

"Over the past year, the LLC's income and expenses climbed by about 10 percent, reaching 72.3 million manat ($42.4 million) in revenue and 67.5 million manat ($39.6 million), respectively.

Salaries accounted for the vast majority of the increase in expenses. It is also related to the increase in the minimum wage of 17 percent in early 2023," Mustafayev added.

