Economic Council of Azerbaijan holds its first meeting in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. The first meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan in 2024 has been held, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, conducted under the leadership of the Chairman of the Economic Council, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, detailed discussions were held on the indicators of the country's socio-economic development for 2023, the agenda of the Economic Council for 2024, the evaluation of the effectiveness of benefits and exemptions in the tax and customs sectors, and the enhancement of the assessment mechanism. The meeting also covered the prospects of elevating the sovereign credit rating of the country, the report on the activities of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) for 2023, and the economic development plans for Azerbaijan in 2024.

During the meeting, reports were presented by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov, and Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli.

At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were made on the discussed issues, taking into account the opinions and proposals of the members of the Economic Council. Instructions were issued to the relevant bodies based on these decisions.

