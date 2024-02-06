Azerbaijan approves list of key economic sectors to promote businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the "List of priority economic sectors, planning additional support for micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs", Trend reports.

The Ministry of Economy is required to submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan within six months for the creation of additional new support mechanisms aimed at stimulating the development of the specified sectors.

In order to accelerate the development of micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurship through new and more effective support measures, as well as to create a competitive and stable environment for economic activities in this sector against the backdrop of negative trends that may arise in the global economy, additional support is provided to micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs operating in the following areas:

1. Industry

2. Agriculture

3. Information and communications

4. Tourism

5. Construction

6. Transport

7. Trade.

