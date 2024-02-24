Azerbaijan's Baku reduces number of metro users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The number of passengers utilizing the subway decreased, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee.

The number of passengers using metro services in January 2024 decreased by 0.3 percent to 17.3 million people.

Last month, subways carried 11.8 precent of all passengers across the country. In January 2024, carriers served 145.6 million people (87.5 percent by road, 11.8 percent by subway, and the remainder by other modes of transportation).

