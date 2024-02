BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The price of Bitcoin rose by as much as 9.68% in today’s session to $56,467 as of 5:23 a.m. Moscow time , Trend reports.

As of 5:33 a.m. Moscow time , the cryptocurrency reduced growth to 9.12% to trade at $56,142.

The token last traded above $56,000 on December 2, 2021.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or possibly a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency on its own blockchain.