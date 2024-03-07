Azerbaijani Commission on Business Environment and Int'l Ratings sets priorities for 2024 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings identifies enhanced involvement and active participation of the private sector and stakeholders in reform activities as a priority for 2024, the head of the sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

"The commission sets the following priorities for 2024: wider involvement and active participation of the private sector and stakeholders in reform initiatives; increasing the level of use of the commission's innovative platforms ("Digital Governance Platform", "Digital Calendar and e-Participation Platform", "Online Application"); strengthening the role of private sector representatives represented in working groups; increasing the functionality of the benchmarking system and the level of use in the analytical process," he emphasized.

To note, the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 13, 2016. The purpose of the Commission is to create a business environment ensuring optimal profitability of entrepreneurial activity based on the principles of competition, increase the country's investment attractiveness, and improve legislation and administration to further improve the position. Azerbaijan in international rankings, as well as the implementation of other necessary measures in this direction.

