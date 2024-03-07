Azerbaijan ranks first among countries visited by Russian tourists - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Even though the pre-pandemic indicators have not been fully restored, according to statistics for 2023, Azerbaijan ranks first among the countries where Russian tourists go, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov said. Trend reports.

He made a comment during the meeting with the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev in Baku.

According to him, there is a large potential for the development of bilateral tourism ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The Minister also spoke about the draft law that provides for the stimulation of the activity of Russian tour operators organizing tours to CIS countries and noted that the bill will contribute to strengthening partnership ties with Azerbaijan.

Fuad Nagiyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the tourism industry.

He stated that in 2023, the number of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan increased by 30 percent compared to 2022. The chairman of the State Agency noted that 30 percent of them in 2023 were citizens of the Russian Federation. The Roadmap for the Development of Tourism between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation for 2024–2026, signed in Baku on March 5, contains important opportunities in this direction.

According to Nagiyev, there is a large potential for cooperation in tourism between the two countries, and Russia is an important tourism market for Azerbaijan.

Using the example of Shahdag tourist center, he spoke about the interest of Russian tourists in winter and ski holidays in Azerbaijan and noted the possibilities of cooperation within the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts, which also includes Shahdag and the Russian winter center Rosa Khutor.

The meeting exchanged views on regular direct flights with Russia, the opening of Azerbaijan's tourist office in Moscow, the potential for the development of cruise tourism in the Caspian Sea, cooperation on winter tourism, promotion of Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities in Russia, investment opportunities, extensive marketing and advertising campaigns, the organization of mutual visits by representatives of the tourism industry, etc.

