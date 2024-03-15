Azerbaijan, Iran discuss restoration of historical Khudafarin bridges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The restoration of historical Khudafarin bridges has been discussed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

Overall, the authorities talked about current concerns of collaboration between the two nations in the sector of the electric power business during brief and lengthy talks.



The ministers discussed developments on the joint technical commission and working group's operations, as well as the state of the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions and hydropower plants (HPPs) on the Araz River.

"Satisfaction was expressed that the work on the hydro junctions is in the final stage, and the opening ceremony of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions will take place in the near future. The importance of expediting issues related to the construction of power plants was also emphasized, and the acceleration process was agreed upon.

The discussions covered matters pertaining to the utilization of water resources in addition to cooperative actions with the Iranian side on the preservation, repair, and safeguarding of the historic Khudafarin bridges.

The current level of cooperation on integrating the electrical networks of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was also reviewed at the meeting, as were steps to speed the building of the 36 MW Ordubad HPP on the Araz river.



It was agreed to call a trilateral meeting as soon as feasible. The growth of collaboration in the trade and transportation of electricity was also covered throughout the conversation. It was decided to step up joint efforts in order to develop the cooperation agenda's top initiatives.

A press conference was held at the end of the meeting," the source added.

To note, the Khudafarin bridges are two arch bridges located at the border of Azerbaijan and Iran, connecting the northern and southern banks of the Araz river.

