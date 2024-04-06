Snam's Stogit secures commercial operators in gas storage auctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Stogit, Snam's subsidiary operating in the storage of natural gas, held auctions on April 4 and April 5, offering different types of storage services, Trend reports.

After the Minister of Environment and Energy Security issued a decree on March 28, 2024, Stogit quickly auctioned off storage space for the 2024/25 thermal year.

The company put up 1 bcm for multi-year storage, 3.1 bcm for seasonal peak storage, and 2.2 bcm for seasonal uniform storage. All 6.3 bcm were snapped up by commercial operators.

This adds to previously allocated volumes under certain services outlined by Arera resolutions. Altogether, around 12.25 bcm of storage services have been confirmed, with an additional 0.15 bcm to be auctioned off later.

Stogit, with 9 storage sites, is Italy's biggest and one of Europe's largest operators. Back in 2018, Stogit had a working gas capacity of 12.35 bcm, along with an extra 4.5 bcm for strategic reserves. In 2017, they moved around 19.92 bcm of gas.

Following its Storage Code, the company offers services like modulation (Uniform, Uniform Multiyears, Peak, and Fast Cycle), strategic storage, transport balancing, and mining storage to 90 operators.