Azerbaijan's Economic Council holds regular meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. A regular meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan was held on April 8, 2024, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who chairs the Economic Council, a meeting was held to discuss the current status and policy directions regarding macroeconomic and financial stability.

The discussion encompassed various topics, including monetary policy objectives, the advancement of the banking and insurance sectors, agricultural production, food security, land utilization efficiency, and the current state of agricultural exports.

Additionally, the meeting addressed tasks and objectives for the period spanning 2024 to 2030, initiatives in Islamic finance (banking), the implementation of an automated risk analysis system utilizing artificial intelligence for customs clearance, and other pertinent matters.

"During the meeting, reports were presented by Taleh Kazimov, the Chairman of the Central Bank; Majnun Mammadov, the Minister of Agriculture; Shahin Baghirov, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee; and Samad Bashirli, the Deputy Economy Minister.

Subsequently, decisions were made on the discussed matters, taking into consideration the opinions and suggestions of the Economic Council members, and appropriate instructions were issued to the relevant institutions," the Cabinet of Ministers said.

