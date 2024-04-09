TotalEnergies, SONATRACH join forces to develop gas resources in Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. TotalEnergies and SONATRACH have signed an agreement to explore and develop gas resources in Algeria's northeast Timimoun region, Trend reports.

According to TotalEnergies, this agreement falls under Law n°19-13, which governs hydrocarbon activities.

This Memorandum of Understanding aims to create a plan for assessing and developing gas resources in the North-East Timimoun area. The plan will work alongside existing processing facilities for production from the Timimoun field, to cut costs and emissions.

Earlier this year, TotalEnergies and SONATRACH extended their collaboration in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector until 2025. As part of this, SONATRACH will deliver 2 million tons of LNG to TotalEnergies at the port of Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille, next year. This will directly enhance energy supply security in France and Europe.

"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared willingness to expand our strategic partnership with SONATRACH", said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East & North Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.