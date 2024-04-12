Kazakhstan, Finland ink deal to enhance container shipping along China route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 12. Kazakhstan's KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways, has inked a cooperation memorandum with Nurminen Logistics to boost container freight operations along the China-Finland-China route, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the meeting of the Kazakh-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission.

The sides aim to ramp up freight transport and introduce joint container services from China to Finland and along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) through Kazakhstan.

Moreover, Kazakhstan has proposed Finland to explore potential joint investment ventures in the transportation and logistics sector.

Present at the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission meeting Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov shed light on various topics, including the current status and prospects of bilateral cooperation in transport and logistics.

Kaliakparov emphasized the need to bolster collaboration and transit capabilities between Finland and Kazakhstan, particularly in light of the burgeoning trade ties between China, Southeast Asian nations, and the EU.