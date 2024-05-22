COP29 to rank among most important events in Azerbaijan's history - Belgian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. COP29 will be one of the most important events in Azerbaijan's history, the Belgian Ambassador Michel Peetermans said at an international seminar themed "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and Regional Perspective" held at ADA University in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

"COP 29 will be one of the most significant international events that have taken place in Azerbaijan since its independence," he emphasized.

The ambassador mentioned that decisions to combat climate change need to be made both globally and locally.

According to him, mitigating the effects of climate change requires decisive and coordinated efforts from all major participants.

He also added that financing will be a key topic at COP29.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

