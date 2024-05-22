COP29 presents good opportunity for world to advance climate agenda - deputy head of EU delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. COP29 presents a good opportunity for the world to advance the climate agenda, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Zoltan Szalai said at an international seminar themed "Opportunities and Challenges for Climate Action. European and regional perspectives," held at ADA University in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

“This year's COP29 conference will be held in Azerbaijan. I think it will be an important political opportunity not only for this country but also for the whole world to promote the climate agenda,” he emphasized.

According to him, the EU cooperates closely not only with universities but also with the Azerbaijani government in the field of combating climate change.

“Within the framework of EU cooperation with Azerbaijan at bilateral and regional levels, the EU is ready to explore ways to intensify our climate action without negative consequences. For example, assisting Azerbaijan to promote its climate policy concerning the transportation sector,” he added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

