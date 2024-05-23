Azerbaijan counts social protection expenditures from country's state budget for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. More than 4.2 billion manat ($2.4 billion) were spent from the state budget of Azerbaijan on social protection and social security in 2023, the draft law On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 said, Trend reports.

Thus, a total of 474 million manat ($278.6 million) was spent on social protection, 5.6 million manat ($3.2 million) on social security, 15,791 manat ($9,282) on applied research in the field of social protection and social security, and 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion) on other enterprises and activities in the field of social protection and social security.

In order to balance the budget of the State Social Protection Fund, the allocated funds for financing the obligations of the state budget amounted to 1.4 billion manat ($822 million).

To note, it is proposed to approve the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for 35.2 billion manat ($20.6 billion) of revenues and 36.4 billion manat ($21.3 billion) of expenditures.

