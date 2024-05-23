Azerbaijan counts revenues of unemployment insurance fund UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund have been named in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the annual report "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023."

The Unemployment Insurance Fund budget revenues were fulfilled by 259.4 million manat ($152.4 million), or 19.2 percent more than the approved forecast indicator of 217.7 million manat ($127.9 million).

To note, the draft law “On execution of the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023” was discussed today at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Chairman of the Committee Tair Mirkishili, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammado, MPs and other participants took part in the meeting.

After discussion, the draft law was recommended to the plenary session.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel