Nokia and Baktelecom deploy commercial XGS-PON services in Azerbaijan

Nokia today announced that Baktelecom, Azerbaijan’s state-owned operator, is deploying its XGS-PON solution to help bring new gigabit services to residential and business customers across Azerbaijan. Deployment started in March 2024, covering the capital city of Baku in the project's initial stage. Nokia’s XGS-PON solution allows Baktelecom to bring 10Gb/s broadband connections to home and businesses. Baktelecom will also deploy Nokia’s mesh Wi-Fi Beacons to ensure customers receive the best WiFi coverage and performance throughout the home.

With Nokia’s XGS-PON technology, Baktelecom deploys XGS-PON services in Azerbaijan, helping to improve the population's well-being with high-speed connectivity for all.

Tural Pirverdiyev, acting CEO of Baktelecom, said: “We have always been committed to bringing the best technology to Azerbaijan to meet surging data demands. With Nokia’s XGS-PON, not only do we become a leading provider of these next-generation services in Azerbaijan, but we are also able to offer ultra-fast fiber connectivity to wholesale broadband providers and, in turn, to residential and business customers.”

Bjorn Capens, Vice-President, Network Infrastructure Europe, Fixed Networks at Nokia, added: “As the market leader in XGS-PON, we are proud to partner with Baktelecom in Azerbaijan. With our fixed networks solution, Baktelecom can quickly address its customers' evolving broadband demands to deliver new services and applications that require a reliable, ultra-fast connection. Their network will also be future-proof, giving Baktelecom the flexibility to upgrade to 25G PON in the future using its existing fiber network.”

Powered by the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s 25G PON solution works alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fiber, allowing Baktelecom to use its existing fiber network to offer true 10Gbs services and beyond to its customers.