Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
13 May
|
1,7
|
20 May
|
1,7
|
14 May
|
1,7
|
21 May
|
1,7
|
15 May
|
1,7
|
22 May
|
1,7
|
16 May
|
1,7
|
23 May
|
1,7
|
17 May
|
1,7
|
24 May
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0122 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0037 manat and amounted to 1.8437 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
13 May
|
1,8312
|
20 May
|
1,8497
|
14 May
|
1,8335
|
21 May
|
1,8459
|
15 May
|
1,8397
|
22 May
|
1,8451
|
16 May
|
1,8505
|
23 May
|
1,8405
|
17 May
|
1,8455
|
24 May
|
1,8375
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8401
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8437
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 at 0.0188 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
13 May
|
0,0184
|
20 May
|
0,0187
|
14 May
|
0,0186
|
21 May
|
0,0187
|
15 May
|
0,0186
|
22 May
|
0,0189
|
16 May
|
0,0187
|
23 May
|
0,0188
|
17 May
|
0,0187
|
24 May
|
0,0189
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0188
The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0528 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
13 May
|
0,0526
|
20 May
|
0,0527
|
14 May
|
0,0527
|
21 May
|
0,0528
|
15 May
|
0,0526
|
22 May
|
0,0528
|
16 May
|
0,0528
|
23 May
|
0,0528
|
17 May
|
0,0527
|
24 May
|
0,0528
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0527
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0528
