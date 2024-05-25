Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 13 May 1,7 20 May 1,7 14 May 1,7 21 May 1,7 15 May 1,7 22 May 1,7 16 May 1,7 23 May 1,7 17 May 1,7 24 May 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0122 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0037 manat and amounted to 1.8437 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 13 May 1,8312 20 May 1,8497 14 May 1,8335 21 May 1,8459 15 May 1,8397 22 May 1,8451 16 May 1,8505 23 May 1,8405 17 May 1,8455 24 May 1,8375 Average rate per week 1,8401 Average rate per week 1,8437

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 at 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 13 May 0,0184 20 May 0,0187 14 May 0,0186 21 May 0,0187 15 May 0,0186 22 May 0,0189 16 May 0,0187 23 May 0,0188 17 May 0,0187 24 May 0,0189 Average rate per week 0,0186 Average rate per week 0,0188

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0528 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira 13 May 0,0526 20 May 0,0527 14 May 0,0527 21 May 0,0528 15 May 0,0526 22 May 0,0528 16 May 0,0528 23 May 0,0528 17 May 0,0527 24 May 0,0528 Average rate per week 0,0527 Average rate per week 0,0528

