Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 25 May 2024 18:03 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The official rate of manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

13 May

1,7

20 May

1,7

14 May

1,7

21 May

1,7

15 May

1,7

22 May

1,7

16 May

1,7

23 May

1,7

17 May

1,7

24 May

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0122 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0037 manat and amounted to 1.8437 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

13 May

1,8312

20 May

1,8497

14 May

1,8335

21 May

1,8459

15 May

1,8397

22 May

1,8451

16 May

1,8505

23 May

1,8405

17 May

1,8455

24 May

1,8375

Average rate per week

1,8401

Average rate per week

1,8437

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0002 at 0.0188 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

13 May

0,0184

20 May

0,0187

14 May

0,0186

21 May

0,0187

15 May

0,0186

22 May

0,0189

16 May

0,0187

23 May

0,0188

17 May

0,0187

24 May

0,0189

Average rate per week

0,0186

Average rate per week

0,0188

The official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0528 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

13 May

0,0526

20 May

0,0527

14 May

0,0527

21 May

0,0528

15 May

0,0526

22 May

0,0528

16 May

0,0528

23 May

0,0528

17 May

0,0527

24 May

0,0528

Average rate per week

0,0527

Average rate per week

0,0528

