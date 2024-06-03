Azerbaijani PM visits Int'l Specialized Exhibition - Belagro 2024 in Belarus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, has visited the International Specialized Exhibition - Belagro 2024, in Minsk as part of his working visit to Belarus, Trend reports.

Asadov and heads of government from Eurasian Economic Union member states have acquainted themselves with the exhibition. It features an extensive array of agro-industrial products, contemporary agricultural machinery and equipment, and progressive developments in crop, livestock, and poultry farming.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani prime minister delivered a speech at the Eurasian Economic Union's plenary session on Food Security.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel