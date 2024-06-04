Renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan aim to promote green growth - UAE minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. New renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan are aimed at strengthening green growth, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director & group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at Baku Expo Center.

"Today, Azerbaijan and the UAE will celebrate the groundbreaking of three renewable energy projects. This marks a continuation of our partnership focused on fostering green growth, development, and contributing to global sustainable development," he stated.

Al Jaber emphasized that such partnerships demonstrate commitment, sincere intentions, and genuine interests, promoting green growth in a meaningful manner.

"We must persist in engaging all stakeholders to maximize the benefits and momentum achieved at COP28 for ambitious governmental action. Let's forge a pathway to COP30, commencing at COP29. We urge the industry to intensify its efforts," the minister concluded.

To note, today, Baku will host ceremonies for the groundbreaking of three renewable energy power plants, including the Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 445 MW, the Absheron-Garadag Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 240 MW, and the Neftchala Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 315 MW.

