Azerbaijan weighs average stay prices in local, Turkish, and Georgian hotels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The average price for a one-night stay in Azerbaijani hotels on the online hotel booking platform booking.com was lower than in Istanbul from January to July of this year, regardless of star category, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency's (STA) report.

According to the report, the average hotel price in Azerbaijan in January was 87.5 manat or $51.5 (7.3 percent higher than the same period last year), in February - 102.6 manat or $60.4 (29.3 percent higher), in March - 134.3 manat or $79 (43.3 percent higher), in April - 131.7 manat or $77.5 (37.7 percent higher), in May - 131.75 manat or $77.6 (no dynamic specified), in June - 138.75 manat or $81.7 (4.5 percent lower), and in July - 136.75 manat or $80.5 (8.4 percent lower).

Meanwhile, the average price in Istanbul in January was 159.5 manat or $93.9 (2.8 percent lower), in February - 130.6 manat or $76.9 (14.5 percent higher), in March - 138.2 manat or $81.4 (15.7 percent lower), in April - 180.8 manat or $106.4 (0.5 percent higher), in May - 193.2 manat or $113.8 (no dynamic specified), in June - 167.2 manat or $98.4 (18.6 percent lower), and in July - 160.2 manat or $94.3 (37 percent lower).

The average price in Georgia in January was 159 manat or $93.7 (34.7 percent higher), in February - 126 manat or $74.3 (21.5 percent higher), in March - 111 manat or $65.5 (0.1 percent lower), in April - 141 manat or $83.3 (9.2 percent lower), in May - 132.2 manat or $78.1 (no previous year's figure specified), in June - 121.4 manat or $71.8 (46.7 percent lower), and in July - 120.4 manat or $71.2 (50 percent lower).

The STA, founded in 2018, develops and implements a unified state tourism policy, norm-setting activities, governmental regulation, control, and arrangement in tourism, and coordinates tourism development, reserve protection, and coordination with other governmental bodies and organizations.

