IEA updates forecast on Kazakhstan's oil output in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Kazakhstan's oil output in 2025 is projected to stand at 2.03 mb/d, Trend reports.

Thus, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has kept its outlook for the country's oil production unchanged, compared to the previous assessment.

According to agency data, the country is projected to supply approximately 1.97 mb/d of crude in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's oil production is expected to total 1.91 mb/d in 2024, comprising 1.97 mb/d in the first quarter, 1.90 mb/d in the second quarter, 1.89 mb/d in the third quarter, and 1.84 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

The agency also reports that Kazakhstan's oil production reached 1.93 mb/d in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 0.11 mb/d.

In 2023, Kazakhstan's oil production reached 90 million tons, reflecting a 6.9 percent increase compared to 2022. Concurrently, oil exports rose to 70.5 million tons, marking a 9.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead to 2024, Kazakhstan aims to further boost its oil production to 90.3 million tons.